Chef Patrick introduces the Norfolk Hot Dog on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va— Chef Patrick Evans Hylton is an expert on where to grab great food in Hampton Roads. He introduced us to another 757 fun fact that there is an actual hot dog named after one of the 7-cities. The Norfolk Dog.
Patrick broke down the ingredients for this special dog and gave us some Eats and Drinks we could all use in our life.
Posted
HAMPTON ROADS, Va— Chef Patrick Evans Hylton is an expert on where to grab great food in Hampton Roads. He introduced us to another 757 fun fact that there is an actual hot dog named after one of the 7-cities. The Norfolk Dog.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.