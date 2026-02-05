Chesapeake Sports Club prepares for Jamboree with Darrell Green on Coast Live

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Tony Midgette of the Chesapeake Sports Club and News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis join Coast Live with a preview of the 13th Annual CSC Jamboree, featuring keynote speaker NFL star Darrell Green.

The Jamboree is a fundraising event that supports the Chesapeake Sports Club's mission to provide scholarships to student athletes excelling in sports from the city of Chesapeake.

13th Annual Jamboree

Keynote Speaker: Darrell Green

March 12, 2026 - 7 p.m.

700 Conference Center Drive, Chesapeake

Tickets available at ChesapeakeSportsClub.com