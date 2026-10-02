Coast Live Celebrates 10 Years With A Red Carpet Evening Special

(HAMPTON ROADS, VA) – Coast Live, WTKR News 3’s lifestyle talk show is celebrating ten years on the air.

Viewers were invited to be part of the show recorded on location at Rivers Casino in Portsmouth.We looked back at some highlights, played games, gave away prizes and toasted to the time we’ve had the privilege to inform and entertain Coastal Virginia.

Thank you for watching weekdays at 9am on WTKR 3.

Thank you to our hosts at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. And a special thank you to the evening's sponsors: Astro Event Company & Joan Bertucci Events for the production & design of this event!

Coast Live is WTKR’s lifestyle talk show airing weekday at 9 a.m. The program celebrates the people and places, the sights and sounds, the food, fun and flair that is our coastal lifestyle. Living with the water, you know life is breezy with a unique energy and attitude all its own. On Coast Live, we’ll make the most of it together.

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