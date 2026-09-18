COAST LIVE IS CELEBRATING 10 YEARS WITH A RED CARPET SPECIAL

(HAMPTON ROADS, VA) – Coast Live, WTKR News 3’s lifestyle talk show is celebrating ten years on the air and is inviting viewers to be part of the party. On September 30th at 7pm, hosts April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally will mark the occasion with the taping of a “Red Carpet” special at Rivers Casino in Portsmouth.

Guests are welcome to join the audience as the show looks back at the past decade of on-air fun. And there will be chances for some to win fabulous prizes like a television, a game system a high-end recliner for watching the show for the next ten years, and more.

Seating is limited to join Coast Live at the at the Event Center of Rivers Casino ( 3630 Victory Blvd., Portsmouth) by 7pm on Wednesday, September 30th.

The special will air on WTKR on Friday, October 2nd at 7:30pm.

Coast Live is WTKR’s lifestyle talk show airing weekday at 9 a.m. The program celebrates the people and places, the sights and sounds, the food, fun and flair that is our coastal lifestyle. Living with the water, you know life is breezy with a unique energy and attitude all its own. On Coast Live, we’ll make the most of it together.

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