Commonwealth Senior Living spotlights community and independence on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Senior living is often misunderstood as a loss of independence, but in reality, it can create more freedom and peace of mind. Kristie Annis from Commonwealth Senior Living joins Coast Live to explain.

Between October 20th and November 10th, Commonwealth Senior Living communities are hosting The Ready Test events to help families spot the signs it may be time and discuss future plans in a comfortable setting.



The events are designed to help families identify signs that it may be time to consider senior living and provide a comfortable setting to discuss future plans together.

To find a location near you and to RSVP visit: www.CommonwealthSL.com/events

Want to learn more? Schedule a "Day in the Life" at a Commonwealth Senior Living community near you today!

www.CommonwealthSL.com/communities

Paid for by Commonwealth Senior Living.