Cooper Hurley and Norfolk's Councilman Paige talk "Vote For A Cause" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Cassidy Lewis with Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers and Councilman John “JP” Paige from Norfolk City Council discuss how the "Vote For A Cause" program supports local non-profits through a grassroots, boots-on-the-ground campaign based on community involvement.

Learn more about last year's winner, Project ORF, at projectorf.org.

Find more information about the participating organizations and vote now at VoteForACause.com.

Paid for by Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers

9 Locations Across Hampton Roads

757-333-3333

CooperHurley.com