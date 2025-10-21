Cooper Hurley's "Vote For A School" winner celebrates much-needed funding on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Attorney Griffin O'Hanlon and St. Matthews Catholic School Principal Louis L. Goldberg discuss the significant impact the $10,000 "Vote for a School" grand prize will have for students, after winning Cooper Hurley's contest by drumming up online support from the community.

2025 "Vote For A School" winners:



1 st Place: St. Matthews Catholic School ($10,000)

2 nd Place: Indian River High School ($5,000)

3rd Place: Pembroke Meadows Elementary School ($2,500)

