Cosplay Fashion Show with Tidewater Comicon on Coast Live

Posted at 2:05 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 14:05:26-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, Tidewater Comicon is back and better than ever! Assistant Showrunner Sam Schaefer brings a very talented group of cosplayers from the convention to strut their stuff on the Coast Live stage!

Tidewater Comicon takes place May 14-15 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, and will feature celebrity guests, comic book creators, voice actors, and much more! Coast Live's very own Chandler Nunnally will be hosting a panel with actor John Wesley Shipp on Saturday at 4pm. You don’t want to miss it!

Visit tidewatercomicon.com for tickets and more information.

