Cova Magazine spring arts preview on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After exactly a year of experiencing very little art in-person, it's about time to take in as much as we can (safely) get! Lisa Davenport from Coastal Virginia Magazine joins us to share over a dozen art events and performances planned for this spring to uplift your spirits and ignite your soul.
Posted at 5:40 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 17:40:03-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.