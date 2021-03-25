Menu

Cova Magazine spring arts preview on Coast Live

Posted at 5:40 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 17:40:03-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After exactly a year of experiencing very little art in-person, it's about time to take in as much as we can (safely) get! Lisa Davenport from Coastal Virginia Magazine joins us to share over a dozen art events and performances planned for this spring to uplift your spirits and ignite your soul.

