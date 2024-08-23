Defying the odds on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Ed Jackson was the epitome of an athlete, a professional rugby player with no limits. A tragic accident left him with a spinal cord injury and doctors told him we wouldn't walk again. Now in a new documentary called, The Mountain Within Me Ed is on the road to recovery and has proven many wrong by climbing mountains. April Woodard spoke with Ed about his remarkable journey.
Posted
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.