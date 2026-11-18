HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Director Leila Stephanie and starring actress Kathy Strouse discuss the thrilling twists and turns in "The Humanitarian," a play showing now at The Z, that explores the question of whether current good deeds can absolve the guilt from our pasts.

Catch performances of "The Humanitarian" at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach Town Center now through November 29th.

For tickets, showtimes and more information, visit www.thez.org.

"The Humanitarian"



November 13, 2026 to November 29, 2026

7:30pm | Studio Theater

by Irene Ziegler | Directed by: Leila Stephanie



Long-time liberal activist Carol Rankin is an hour from being recognized with a prestigious Humanitarian of the Year Award when long-suppressed truths about a murder on Richmond’s Chimney Hill threaten everything she holds dear, including her career, reputation and family. Filled with sharp wit, unforgettable characters, and emotional twists, The Humanitarian is a new American thriller that asks whether doing the right thing today can ever erase the consequences of yesterday.



thez.org

Paid for by Zeiders American Dream Theater.