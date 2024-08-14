Watch Now
DJ Fountz on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Is it possible to be nominated for a MTV Video Music Award without a video? If your name is Beyonce!
April Woodard chats with 103 Jamz’ DJ Fountz about the VMA Nominations, Kendrick Lamar and Drake and all that’s poppin' in Pop Culture.

