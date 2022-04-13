Watch
Coast Live

Entertainment News Update with 103 Jamz on Coast Live

Posted at 11:48 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 11:48:39-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ambie Renee from 103 Jamz (103Jamz.com) talks with Coast Live about some of the latest celebrity stories, including a surprising release from Jussie Smollett, a new development from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's (second) engagement, and an update on the infamous incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

