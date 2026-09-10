Fair is More than Men's Health on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— This year, the Men's Health Fair at the Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute is not just about the fellas, they are also screening women for the top cancers at the event. The event, set for Saturday, September 12th from 8:00 a.m. to noon, will offer mammograms and skin cancer screenings for guests, in addition to colon cancer screenings. The event is free and open to adult men and women. Registration is available at hamptonproton.org.

Presented by: Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute

