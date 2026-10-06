Financial Fitness Plans from a Former CPA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Matt Wilpers a Peloton instructor and small-business owner is sharing his story about the decisions behind his career changes from a finance to fitness. While his passion for health led him down a different path—into coaching and building a business around what he loves, some of his philosophy remained the same.

Wilpers uses a financial fitness plan for entrepreneurs, connecting the motivation to follow a dream with the discipline of setting measurable goals, understanding cash flow and building consistent business habits.

Presented by: Intuit QuickBooks

