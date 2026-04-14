ForKids talks upcoming campaign to fight housing insecurity on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ahead of National Affordable Housing Month in May, ForKids Senior Director of Development Mary Crosby and "Bubba's 33" Managing Partner Jim Daddio discuss the upcoming "Raise The Roof" campaign to fight housing insecurity in Hampton Roads.

"Raise The Roof" is a community cares campaign from ForKids, running May 1 - 15. To learn more, visit www.forkids.org.

Upcoming events:



Kick-off Celebration

April 29th

The Landmark Center



April 29th The Landmark Center Rock-out Closing Celebration

May 21st

The Landmark Center

forkids.org/events

To learn more about ForKids and help support local homeless families, visit www.forkids.org.