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ForKids talks upcoming campaign to fight housing insecurity on Coast Live

ForKids talks upcoming campaign to fight housing insecurity on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ahead of National Affordable Housing Month in May, ForKids Senior Director of Development Mary Crosby and "Bubba's 33" Managing Partner Jim Daddio discuss the upcoming "Raise The Roof" campaign to fight housing insecurity in Hampton Roads.

"Raise The Roof" is a community cares campaign from ForKids, running May 1 - 15. To learn more, visit www.forkids.org.

Upcoming events:

  • Kick-off Celebration
    April 29th
    The Landmark Center
  • Rock-out Closing Celebration
    May 21st
    The Landmark Center
    forkids.org/events

To learn more about ForKids and help support local homeless families, visit www.forkids.org.

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