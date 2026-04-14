ForKids talks upcoming campaign to fight housing insecurity on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ahead of National Affordable Housing Month in May, ForKids Senior Director of Development Mary Crosby and "Bubba's 33" Managing Partner Jim Daddio discuss the upcoming "Raise The Roof" campaign to fight housing insecurity in Hampton Roads.
"Raise The Roof" is a community cares campaign from ForKids, running May 1 - 15. To learn more, visit www.forkids.org.
Upcoming events:
- Kick-off Celebration
April 29th
The Landmark Center
- Rock-out Closing Celebration
May 21st
The Landmark Center
forkids.org/events
To learn more about ForKids and help support local homeless families, visit www.forkids.org.