Ghosts Finale Season 5 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s the special one-hour, two-part session finale of CBS’s hit show, Ghosts.

At the end of the season, the family estate, The Woodstone’s, future is in jeopardy. The living characters join forces with the ghosts to protect the mansion by securing its place in history. Then “Across the Pond” – A trip abroad could determine Woodstone’s fate. Meanwhile, a major career opportunity takes Sam out of town, leaving others to step in and help with the ghosts.



Coast spoke with actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays Jay on the series, to get insight into how Season 5 will end and how Season 6 will start.

Presented by: CBS and Paramount+

