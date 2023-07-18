Watch Now
Have some summer fun with VBSPCA's "Beach Buddies" program on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA joins Coast Live with adoptable dog "Jekyll" to share details about the "Beach Buddies" program, which adoptable pets the chance to get out of the shelter and have a summertime adventure!

Learn more about the "Beach Buddies program at vbspca.com/beach-buddies.

