Have some summer fun with VBSPCA's "Beach Buddies" program on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA joins Coast Live with adoptable dog "Jekyll" to share details about the "Beach Buddies" program, which adoptable pets the chance to get out of the shelter and have a summertime adventure!

Learn more about the "Beach Buddies program at vbspca.com/beach-buddies.

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com