Health Literacy isn't Scary on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Ghosts and goblins may bring a few scares this Halloween season, but understanding your health shouldn’t be one of them.

Making healthier choices and building new habits can feel overwhelming. Access to clear, easy-to-understand health information can help make those first steps less intimidating.

Coast spoke with Jacqueline Schillereff, executive director of the Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence, and Dr. Tom Chamberlain, CEO and founder of EdLogics, about how their new partnership is taking the fear out of learning about health.

Presented by:

Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence