Hidden Threats and a New Pet on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Xylitol is extremely toxic to dogs. Even a small amount can cause hypoglycemia, seizures, liver failure and more. We talk with Tammy from Norfolk SPCA about this hidden household danger. And we meet sweet Rosie who's looking for a household to make her a home. Learn more at norfolkspca.com.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Sep 05, 2023
