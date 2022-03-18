History-Making Judge Eileen Olds on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - She’s known as the "expectations advocate" and she’s been bringing law and order to Hampton Roads for almost three decades. Coast Live welcomes Judge Eileen Olds to the show to chat about her historic career as a trailblazing woman, as part of our ongoing celebration of Women's History Month.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 10:47:06-04
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - She’s known as the "expectations advocate" and she’s been bringing law and order to Hampton Roads for almost three decades. Coast Live welcomes Judge Eileen Olds to the show to chat about her historic career as a trailblazing woman, as part of our ongoing celebration of Women's History Month.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.