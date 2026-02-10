How C.A.T.S. provides assistive tech for kids with disabilities on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Christina Conner from Children’s Assistive Technology Service (C.A.T.S.) shares how the organization provides mobility devices to children living with disabilities, sourced from critically important donations.
To learn more and support the cause, visit atdevicesforkids.org.
Check out this charity event benefitting C.A.T.S.:
Cosmic Princess Anime Rave starring: TIARA & His Precious Gemstones
K!ll Screen and Wavebird
Saturday, February 14
Doors 7:00PM, Show 8:00PM
www.thenorva.com