Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

How C.A.T.S. provides assistive tech for kids with disabilities on Coast Live

How C.A.T.S. provides critical assistive tech for kids with disabilities on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Christina Conner from Children’s Assistive Technology Service (C.A.T.S.) shares how the organization provides mobility devices to children living with disabilities, sourced from critically important donations.

To learn more and support the cause, visit atdevicesforkids.org.

Check out this charity event benefitting C.A.T.S.:
Cosmic Princess Anime Rave starring: TIARA & His Precious Gemstones
K!ll Screen and Wavebird
Saturday, February 14
Doors 7:00PM, Show 8:00PM
www.thenorva.com

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast