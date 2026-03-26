How Legal Aid has brought equity to Hampton Roads for 60 years on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jim Hurley, Esq., Founding and Managing Partner at Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers, and Tricia Batson, Esq. from Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia discuss how Legal Aid brings justice equity to Hampton Roads with legal representation, at no cost to the individual being represented.

Learn more about Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia at laseva.org.

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers

Nine Locations Across Hampton Roads

757-333-3333

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