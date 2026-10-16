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How Rockmaster Entertainment Group tailors DJ services to every single need on Coast Live

Marshall Everett, VP of Entertainment for Rockmaster Entertainment Group, shares how the company helps create memorable events of all kinds with professional service, flexibility, trust & dedication.
How Rockmaster Entertainment Group tailors DJ services to every single need on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Marshall Everett, VP of Entertainment for Rockmaster Entertainment Group, shares how the company's skilled team helps create memorable events of all kinds with professional service, flexibility, trust & dedication.

Rockmaster Entertainment Group is giving back to Coast Live viewers with a special offer! The first five viewers to mention "Coast Live" when booking will receive 50 percent off of that booking!

Act now, don't wait: call 757-408-7113 or visit DJROCKMASTER.com to get started.

Presented by Rockmaster Entertainment Group.

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