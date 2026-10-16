How Rockmaster Entertainment Group tailors DJ services to every single need on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Marshall Everett, VP of Entertainment for Rockmaster Entertainment Group, shares how the company's skilled team helps create memorable events of all kinds with professional service, flexibility, trust & dedication.

Rockmaster Entertainment Group is giving back to Coast Live viewers with a special offer! The first five viewers to mention "Coast Live" when booking will receive 50 percent off of that booking!

Act now, don't wait: call 757-408-7113 or visit DJROCKMASTER.com to get started.

Presented by Rockmaster Entertainment Group.