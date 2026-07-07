How the JK Foundation supports families experiencing heartbreaking loss on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jacqueline Kelly and Shawn Darnell discuss how the JK Foundation supports families in an impossibly difficult time, in memory of the community-based values and legacy of Jamie Kelly.

About the JK Foundation:

The JK Foundation, Inc. was created to honor the legacy of Jamie Kelly by providing support to grieving families. Our vision is to create a community of families, united by loss and empowered by the memories and values of their loved ones.



Jamie was unexpectedly taken from his loved ones at the young age of 44. He was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was well-known and liked throughout the community. The pain of losing someone so special was felt and is still felt by so many.



We first started the JK Foundation to help the Kelly family, and during that process, we realized so many families need this type of help. One of our goals going forward is to supply assistance to these families that have experienced a loss of a parent or guardian unexpectedly. Being the sole provider and having children is an overwhelming task for someone to take on, and this is where we are able to help. Whether it is by offering assistance with mortgage payments, college expenses, or clubs/sports activities.

Learn more at thejkfoundationinc.org.

The Southern Business Spotlight is our monthly meeting to discuss topics of interest to local companies and non-profits, presented by Southern Bank.

www.southernbank.com