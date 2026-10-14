How The Workforce Innovation Awards honor local trailblazers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council's Andrew Nissman discusses The 2026 Workforce Innovation Awards, celebrating employers, educators, community organizations, and workforce leaders driving economic growth and expanding opportunity across our region.

Hampton Roads Workforce Council

2026 Workforce Innovation Awards

Thursday, November 5 | 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Rivers Casino Portsmouth

3630 Victory Blvd.

www.theworkforcecouncil.org/workforce-innovation-awards

Presented by the Hampton Roads Workforce Council. For more information, visit theworkforcecouncil.org.