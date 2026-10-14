How The Workforce Innovation Awards honor local trailblazers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council's Andrew Nissman discusses The 2026 Workforce Innovation Awards, celebrating employers, educators, community organizations, and workforce leaders driving economic growth and expanding opportunity across our region.
Hampton Roads Workforce Council
2026 Workforce Innovation Awards
Thursday, November 5 | 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Rivers Casino Portsmouth
3630 Victory Blvd.
www.theworkforcecouncil.org/workforce-innovation-awards
Presented by the Hampton Roads Workforce Council. For more information, visit theworkforcecouncil.org.