How The Z's Proteus Festival engages our arts community on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Z's Jessi DiPette and playwright ArLynn Parker share how this year's Proteus Festival unites the arts across music, comedy, theatre and more, while allowing audiences to shape the upcoming season.

Proteus Festival

A Z Signature Festival Event

September 7-12, 2026 — See event details for times

Lobby, Main Stage Theater, Studio Theater, The Outside Terrace



Showcases of music, comedy, theater, kid’s entertainment, open mics, and interactive art projects take over our block of Town Center this September in the don’t-miss event of the season! Come see what The Z is all about — there’s no arts fest like Proteus!



757-499-0317

thez.org/proteusfestival

Paid for by Zeiders American Dream Theater

thez.org