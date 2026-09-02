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How The Z's Proteus Festival engages our arts community on Coast Live

How the Proteus Festival engages our arts community on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Z's Jessi DiPette and playwright ArLynn Parker share how this year's Proteus Festival unites the arts across music, comedy, theatre and more, while allowing audiences to shape the upcoming season.

Proteus Festival
A Z Signature Festival Event
September 7-12, 2026 — See event details for times
Lobby, Main Stage Theater, Studio Theater, The Outside Terrace

Showcases of music, comedy, theater, kid’s entertainment, open mics, and interactive art projects take over our block of Town Center this September in the don’t-miss event of the season! Come see what The Z is all about — there’s no arts fest like Proteus!

757-499-0317
thez.org/proteusfestival

Paid for by Zeiders American Dream Theater
thez.org

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