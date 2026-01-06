How to adjust a new pet to your home with Norfolk SPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Suzy Swims joins Coast Live with adoptable dog Canary to share some advice for new pet owners who may be facing challenges acclimating their new pet to the home.

To learn more and adopt your next furry friend, visit norfolkspca.com.

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com

