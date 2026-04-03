K-9 and Kids Egg Hunt Event on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's an Eggstravaganza like no other, brought to Hampton Roads by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Department. This is the third year for the community event, which Captain KJ Johnson says is about building trust between the neighbors and the officers.

The kiddos will have an egg hunt, and VBSD will provide a brief demonstration of a K-9 Egg Hunt with their shepherd, Officer Apollo.

Apollo is certified in alerting officers that illegal drugs are nearby.

Sheriff Rocky Holcomb's 3rd Annual Easter Eggstravaganza

Saturday, April 4th Noon-2 pm

The Enforcement Training Academy

