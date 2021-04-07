Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Learning about the Fast Fit experience on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 12:33:11-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Doug Zucco explains why someone looking to lose unwanted fat should consider trying light technology with Fast Fit Body Sculpting. Presented by Fast Fit Body Sculpting
1-800-FAST-FIT
FastFitBodySculpting.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education