HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Laura Orr, Director of Education at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, joins Coast Live to discuss the Brick by Brick LEGO Shipbuilding Event, the 757's largest free LEGO event, coming Saturday, February 4th to the Decker Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here to learn more about the Brick by Brick LEGO Shipbuilding Event!