Local mother shares son's experience with sickle cell disease on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Mom and local business owner Kisha Moore joins Coast Live with Sickle Cell Association Director Judy Anderson to share a personal story about the fight against sickle cell disease, and an upcoming event where you can get involved in the mission to save lives.

"Tackle Sickle Cell"

Blood Drive and Community Health Fair

Thursday, May 18, 1 - 5 p.m.

The Shiloh Baptist Church

745 Park Ave., Norfolk

Learn more about the Hampton Roads Chapter of the Sickle Cell Association at this link.