Local singer/songwriter Chelsea Hanson performs original music on Coast Live
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 15:18:32-04
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Local singer/songwriter Chelsea Hanson joins Coast Live with her ukulele to perform two original songs, "Wolf" and "Here for the Ride," for Acoustic Music Friday!
Follow Chelsea Hanson's work online!
Instagram: @chelseafromthesea
YouTube: youtube.com/@chelseahanson
Website: linktr.ee/chelseahansonmusic
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.