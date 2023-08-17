Meet the Creators behind "Love in Taipei" on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA - "Love in Taipei" is a new film on Parmount+ starring Ashley Liao as Ever Wong who takes a surprise trip to Taipei for cultural immersion. We chat with the film's director, Arvin Chen and Abigail Hing Wen, the best-selling author of "Loveboat, Taipei" upon which the film was based.

