Money Transfer Safety during the Holidays on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—What does it really cost to send holiday money to family abroad—and how can you make sure it reaches the right person? Transfer fees, delivery delays and convincing impersonation attempts can complicate a simple effort to help a loved one.

As families plan their holiday giving, journalist and consumer expert Claudia Lombana discusses those concerns and the financial decisions behind supporting relatives abroad. Whether viewers are sending a gift or helping cover everyday bills, Lombana explains how to compare costs and delivery options and understand payment protections.

Presented by: Visa

