Music News with DJ Fountz from 103JAMZ on Coast Live

Posted at 5:26 PM, Oct 19, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — DJ Fountz from 103 JAMZ (103jamz.com) shares the latest music news including the dedication of Missy Elliott Boulevard, Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, Chris Brown's guest performance at Usher's concert, and the "Get The Bag" contest for a chance to win $1,000!

