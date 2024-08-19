Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Nailz2C and More on Coast Live

Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Lisa Graham loves making women feel confident and she's been doing it for nearly 3-decades. Graham is the owner of Nails 2-C and More in Olde Towne, Portsmouth. Her business model is more than nails, she provides hair styling, retail therapy and more. She and Pat Hines shared with April Woodard what make the business so unique.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device