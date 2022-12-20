New Year's Pet Resolutions with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — 2022 is quickly coming to a close, and you may be considering your New Year's resolutions. Many resolutions center around your own physical and emotional health, but it's important to think about your pet's health needs as well! Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA joins Coast Live with adoptable pup Chia to share some ideas for pet-centric goals in 2023.

Consider becoming a VBSPCA Member and provides year round critical support for VBSPCA's mission! Member perks include:

Member T-shirt & Magnet

Adoption & Retail Discounts

Pet Resource Mailers

Access to Low-Cost Vaccine Clinics

Join Today at vbspca.com/membership

Adopt your next furry friend at VBSPCA.com!