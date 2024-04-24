Watch Now
News 3 anchor Jen Lewis breaks down the diabetes epidemic on Coast Live

Posted at 4:45 PM, Apr 24, 2024
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Diabetes affects more than 700,000 people in Hampton Roads. Jen Lewis wanted to know why—and how—diabetes is impacting our area. She went to see Dr. Mack Bonner, a local doctor of internal medicine who specialized in diabetes, and shares her findings on Coast Live.

