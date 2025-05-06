Norfolk SPCA shares one dog's heartbreaking story on Coast Live

Suzy Swims and Tammy Lindquist join Coast Live to share the story of adoptable dog Clifford, who is looking for his forever home after a rough journey — and a loving rehabilitation at Norfolk SPCA.

Norfolk SPCA's Hope Fund exists to help dogs like Clifford heal and find a loving home. To learn how you can support that fund, and adopt your next furry friend, visit norfolkspca.com.

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com

