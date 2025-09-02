Norfolk SPCA talks medical costs for pet residents on Coast Live

Suzy Swims and Tricis Hudson join Coast Live to discuss the critical medical services shelters like Norfolk SPCA provide for animal residents that need care, and how local donors support their work.

To learn more and adopt your next furry friend, visit norfolkspca.com.

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com

