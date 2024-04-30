Not ready to adopt? The benefits of fostering with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski and adoptable kitten "Cream" join Coast Live to discuss the benefits of pet fostering: helping animals get used to domestic life, allowing prospective pet parents to see how they feel about having an animal in their home, and relieving the burden on local shelters.

To learn how you can become a member and support the work done by VBSPCA, visit vbspca.com.

