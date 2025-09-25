Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Ping Pong For Charity returns for 16th annual celebration on Coast Live

Ping Pong For Charity returns for 16th annual celebration on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ken Lees once again joins Coast Live to discuss the annual "PingPongforCHARITY" event, which benefits organizations here in Hampton Roads with a focus on promoting mental health and wellness.

16th Annual PingPongforCHARITY
Oct 3-4
Presented by the PingPongGIVES Charity Foundation
JT's Camp Grom, 1181 Prosperity Rd., Va. Beach, VA.
VIP / Celebrity SlamFEST Party, Pig Pick'n, Auction, Live Band, Beer Pong and Charity Ping Pong Tournament.
For more information, visit PingPongforCHARITY.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast