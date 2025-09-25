Ping Pong For Charity returns for 16th annual celebration on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ken Lees once again joins Coast Live to discuss the annual "PingPongforCHARITY" event, which benefits organizations here in Hampton Roads with a focus on promoting mental health and wellness.

16th Annual PingPongforCHARITY

Oct 3-4

Presented by the PingPongGIVES Charity Foundation

JT's Camp Grom, 1181 Prosperity Rd., Va. Beach, VA.

VIP / Celebrity SlamFEST Party, Pig Pick'n, Auction, Live Band, Beer Pong and Charity Ping Pong Tournament.

For more information, visit PingPongforCHARITY.com.