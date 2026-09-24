PingPongGives returns with annual charity fundraising event on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ken Lees returns to Coast Live to discuss the annual "PingPongforCHARITY" event, which benefits 13 charity organizations here in Hampton Roads, with a focus on promoting mental health and wellness.

PingPongforCHARITY is a two day event to advocate mental wellness by playing ping-pong. Friday night celebrity slam fest party, followed by a charity recreational tournament on October 2 and 3. We’re raising awareness and funding for 13 charity partners while also securing funds to integrate Ping Pong Wellness Programs into the community through schools, churches, retirement, communities, nonprofits, and various organizations. just kicked off 3 Programs for 3 uniquely different organizations (Seapoint College, Housing Resource Center, and New Oak Grove Baptist Church)



17th Annual PingPongforCHARITY

Oct 2 & 3

Presented by the PingPongGIVES Charity Foundation

Oct 2 – SLamFEST Party

Oct 3 – Recreation Tournament YMCA at JT’s Camp Grom

1181 Prosperity Rd, Va Beach

For more information, visit PingPongforCHARITY.com.