Pioneer Jayne Kennedy Receives Circle of Care Honor on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Jayne Kennedy is a pioneer for women in sports as the first black woman to co-host a national NFL pregame show. With a blazing career in acting, modeling, and philanthropy, Kennedy is returning to Hampton Roads to add another laurel to her storied life, as an honoree at The First Circle of Care Honors.

Music and Medicine Healing Hope and Harmony, Inc creates meaningful experiences that promote emotional and physical health. The group serves seniors and diverse communities through education, outreach, and connection.

Circle of Care Honors

June 14, 2026

The Main