Preview: Hurrah Players' fan-favorite holiday shows on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hugh Copeland and Calvin Graves Jr. share details about two exciting holiday shows from the Hurrah Players, plus a musical performance from members of the cast!

Hurrah for the Holidays
Susan S. Goode Fine & Performing Arts Center
Virginia Wesleyan University
Performance Dates:
  • Dec. 5 - 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 6 - 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 7 - 2 p.m.
Guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit is the annual production of “HURRAH FOR THE HOLIDAYS”! This joyful celebration is a beautiful show like the Radio City Holiday show, featuring all the best music of the season – from your favorite classics to popular modern day hits, plus dancing elves, a holiday kick line, Frosty, SANTA and more!

Tickets can be purchased here.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!
Hugh R. Copeland Center
Performance Dates:
  • Dec. 12 - 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 13 - 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 14 - 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
Based on the beloved popular children’s book by Barbara Robinson, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER is the funny, heartwarming, and mildly irreverent story of what happens when a church play is hijacked by six of the ‘absolutely worst kids in the history of the world’. A holiday tradition, this event is presented with Happy Hanukkah, My Friend; a short program celebrating the Festival of Lights.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Tickets can be purchased or here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
