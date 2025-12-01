Preview: Hurrah Players' fan-favorite holiday shows on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hugh Copeland and Calvin Graves Jr. share details about two exciting holiday shows from the Hurrah Players, plus a musical performance from members of the cast!
Hurrah for the Holidays
Susan S. Goode Fine & Performing Arts Center
Virginia Wesleyan University
Performance Dates:
Guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit is the annual production of “HURRAH FOR THE HOLIDAYS”! This joyful celebration is a beautiful show like the Radio City Holiday show, featuring all the best music of the season – from your favorite classics to popular modern day hits, plus dancing elves, a holiday kick line, Frosty, SANTA and more!
- Dec. 5 - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 6 - 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Dec. 7 - 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased here.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!
Hugh R. Copeland Center
Performance Dates:
Based on the beloved popular children’s book by Barbara Robinson, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER is the funny, heartwarming, and mildly irreverent story of what happens when a church play is hijacked by six of the ‘absolutely worst kids in the history of the world’. A holiday tradition, this event is presented with Happy Hanukkah, My Friend; a short program celebrating the Festival of Lights.
- Dec. 12 - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 13 - 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Dec. 14 - 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
Tickets can be purchased or here.