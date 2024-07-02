Protecting your pets from heartworm disease with Norfolk SPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tammy Lindquist and Gracie Hinton join Coast Live with adoptable dog Oreo to discuss the unfortunately common heartworm disease, and share some low-cost preventative care options for pet owners.

Norfolk SPCA's Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic (located at 2364 E. Little Creek Road in Roosevelt Shopping Center) offers an affordable heart worm test (Only $25.00).

Adopt your next furry friend at norfolkspca.com!

