Providing access to education with the MCSF on Coast Live

Posted at 12:49 PM, Dec 22, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation received the largest gift in its history when Fred Smith, founder and chairman of FedEx, recently donated a recording-breaking 65 million dollars. The donation bolsters the mission set forth by MCSF of providing access to education for the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs in all 50 states. This gift will make a significant, life-changing impact on thousands of military families.

