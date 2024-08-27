Reduce extracurricular expenses on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— The cost of having a well-rounded child seems to get more expensive every year. To offset some of the bills New 3's anchor, Erin Miller looked at some of the cost-cutting measures that help parents with extracurricular expenses. Whether it's renting musical instruments instead of buying or finding gently used sports gear, every cent counts.
Posted
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— The cost of having a well-rounded child seems to get more expensive every year. To offset some of the bills New 3's anchor, Erin Miller looked at some of the cost-cutting measures that help parents with extracurricular expenses. Whether it's renting musical instruments instead of buying or finding gently used sports gear, every cent counts.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.