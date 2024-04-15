Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Sampling the menu from the new "Poolside Cooking" Café on Coast Live

Posted at 4:37 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 16:37:43-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jemmalyn Hewlett and Ashley Marie from "Poolside Cooking" on WGNT 27 join Coast Live to share a preview of the upcoming Poolside Cooking Café, and cook up a "DJ J Rock Grilled Chicken Sandwich" from the menu!

Poolside Cooking airs every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WGNT27 and can be found streaming on Roku. To keep with with the opening of the new café, and everything else the "Poolside" team is working on, visit poolsidecooking.com.

Paid for by Poolside Cooking
poolsidecooking.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway